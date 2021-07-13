Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Moody's Downgrades Some Credit Suisse Senior Unsecured Debt and Deposit Ratings

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Moody's on Tuesday downgraded some of Credit Suisse's. senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings, saying risks related to the Archegos and Greensill affairs would take significant resources to resolve. Switzerland's second-largest bank was forced to wind down $10 billion in funds linked to collapsed...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Ratings#Fitch Ratings#Unsecured Debt#Moody#Zurich#Reuters#Archegos#Cs#S P#Credit Suisse Ag#Baa1#The Credit Suisse Group#Credit Suisse Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Credit Suisse
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Personal Finance
Country
Switzerland
Related
Energy Industrywtvbam.com

Hoaxers call time on Credit Suisse’s fossil fuel financing

ZURICH (Reuters) – Climate change activists staged a hoax outside Credit Suisse’s headquarters on Monday, posing as representatives of the Swiss bank and announcing an end to its fossil fuel financing. The man and woman, dressed in business attire and speaking over a microphone in Zurich’s Paradeplatz, declared that Credit...
Personal FinanceInternational Business Times

Swiss Bank Spying Scandal: Credit Suisse Settles With UBS Banker

Multinational bank Credit Suisse announced Sunday that it reached a settlement with a former banker over spying allegations. The allegations had prompted the bank's CEO to resign in February 2020. Financial terms about the settlement were not released and a spokesperson for the banker said they have no comment. The...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities cut Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.44.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Powdr’s Debt Ratings Outlook Upgraded

Moody’s Investors Service revised its debt outlook on Powdr to stable from negative due to Moody’s expectations that the resort operator’s earnings will recover. Moody’s affirmed ratings for Powdr Corp., including its B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, as well as the B1 rating for the company’s $300 million senior secured notes due 2025.
Marketsinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Buy Rating for UniCredit S.p.A

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Adrian Cighi maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit S.p.A on Tuesday, setting a price target of EUR12.5, which is approximately 29.08% above the present share price of $11.4. Cighi expects UniCredit S.p.A to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter of 2021.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
riverheadlocal

Moody’s upgrades Riverhead Town’s credit rating

Riverhead Town’s credit rating has been upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service from Aa3 to Aa2. Moody’s took the action yesterday, according to a press release issued by the ratings agency. The upgraded rating will apply to the town’s new $7.9 million public improvement bond issuance that will fund several Riverhead...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Moody's ups Bank of Cyprus' deposit rating to B1, outlook positive

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service has on Wednesday upgraded Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd and Hellenic Bank Public Co Ltd's long-term bank deposit ratings to B1 from B3. The outlook on both banks' long-term deposit ratings is positive. Bank of Cyprus Public Co Ltd is a part of...
Economybizjournals

Moody's revises city credit outlook to stable

The city of Birmingham’s credit outlook has improved following a downgrade in 2019. Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 issuer and General Obligation Limited Tax (GOLT) rating for the city and has revised the city's outlook from negative to stable. The city received a credit downgrade in April 2019...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Credit rating agencies have confirmed Québec's credit rating

QUÉBEC, July 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Minister of Finance and Minister of Economy and Innovation, Eric Girard, is very satisfied with the decisions announced in recent weeks by the rating agencies that attribute a credit rating to Québec. Despite the severe turbulence caused by the pandemic, the agencies...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Moody's lifts 3i Group's outlook to stable and affirms Baa1 ratings

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Monday has changed investment firm 3i Group PLC's outlook to stable from negative and affirmed the company's Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings. The outlook was changed to reflect the "resilient" performance of 3i's private equity and infrastructure portfolios in 2021...
Marketssgbonline.com

Vista Outdoor’s Debt Ratings Upgraded

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba3 from B1. Concurrently, Moody’s upgraded Vista’s Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from B1-PD, and upgraded its senior unsecured notes rating to B1 from B2. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-1. The outlook is stable. The...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Credit Suisse Group AG’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Marketsinvesting.com

Credit Suisse Stick to Their Hold Rating for US Bancorp

Credit Suisse (SIX:CSGN) analyst Susan Roth Katzke maintained a Hold rating on US Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Friday, setting a price target of $58, which is approximately 1.39% below the present share price of $58.82. Roth Katzke expects US Bancorp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third...
EconomyThe Fiscal Times

Political Strife and Rising Debt Could Damage America’s Credit Rating: Fitch

America’s political dysfunction and rising debt could tarnish the country’s perfect AAA credit rating, Fitch Ratings said this week. “The U.S. sovereign rating is supported by structural strengths that include the size of the economy, high per capita income and a dynamic business environment,” Fitch said in a credit rating update, but the country’s outlook is “negative” due to growing political and fiscal risks.
EconomyLife Style Extra

Moody's upgrades long-term ratings on Lloyds and Close Brothers

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded the long-term senior ratings of Lloyds Banking Group PLC and Close Brothers Group PLC as the agency updated its methodology. The rating agency said the actions were driven by revisions to its "Advanced Loss Given Failure" framework, which is applied to...
Businesswhtc.com

Credit Suisse’s Swiss compliance boss Scarlato quits after 4 1/2 months

ZURICH (Reuters) -The chief compliance officer at Credit Suisse’s Swiss Universal Bank (SUB) is quitting “with immediate effect” after just 4 1/2 months in the role to pursue opportunities elsewhere, the second-biggest Swiss bank said on Monday. Floriana Scarlato, who took on the job on March 1, is also stepping...
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital credit rating downgrades

The following seven hospital and health system credit rating downgrades and upgrades have occurred since March 1:. 1. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.) — from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service) "The downgrade to Baa3 reflects the continuation of Catholic Medical Center's (CMC) multi-year trend of modest operating performance which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy