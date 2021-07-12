Dianne E. Namuth, age 85, of Sidney, NE went to be with her Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Event Center at 1212 10th Avenue, on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Dianne’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will be present from 3-6:00 P.M. The family encourages everyone to leave a memory in her book of memories. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in care of the family for designation at a later date.