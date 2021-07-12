Cancel
Sidney, NE

Dianne E Namuth

News Channel Nebraska
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDianne E. Namuth, age 85, of Sidney, NE went to be with her Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Event Center at 1212 10th Avenue, on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Dianne’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will be present from 3-6:00 P.M. The family encourages everyone to leave a memory in her book of memories. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in care of the family for designation at a later date.

panhandle.newschannelnebraska.com

