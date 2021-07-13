87.4 percent of Il Valley Central teachers stay put; average earns $48,548 per year
The Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 87.4 percent of teachers stay at Il Valley Central High School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.peoriastandard.com
