Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'We're drowning': Argentines struggle under COVID-19 as death toll hits 100,000

By Agustin Marcarian Miguel Lo Bianco
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnmNU_0awNvl2W00
Relatives of people who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are pictured next to new graves at the San Vicente cemetery, in Cordoba, Argentina, July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

CORDOBA/BUENOS AIRES, July 14 (Reuters) - In the San Vicente cemetery in the central Argentine city of Cordoba, Sandra del Valle Pereyra, 50, has come to visit the graves of her parents who both died from COVID-19 that has ripped through the South American nation.

"I have been left alone," Valle Pereyra told Reuters, saying that she and her siblings were isolating from one another to avoid contagion. "First my mother died and then my father. I don't know what to feel any more about this terrible disease."

Argentina has been one of the hardest-hit countries in the region in terms of cases and deaths per capita, with some 4.7 million confirmed infections and a death toll from the pandemic that hit 100,000 on Wednesday. (Graphic on cases and deaths)

Daily average cases have fallen since a peak last month and ICU bed occupancy is coming down, though still above 60% nationwide.

"Every life that has gone is a great regret for me," President Alberto Fernandez said in a speech last week. "I guarantee that we are not going to stop in these months vaccinating each and every Argentine man and woman."

While developed countries like the United States have reduced fatalities with rapid inoculation programs, countries in South America have topped the charts for daily per capita cases and deaths, with vaccines rollouts stalled by slow supply.

Argentina, a country of some 45 million people, has carried out 25.7 million vaccine jabs, though only around 5 million people are inoculated with the full two doses, mainly using Russia's Sputnik V, AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) vaccine and China's Sinopharm (1099.HK).

The vaccine rollout is raising hopes that the country can control the pandemic, but the more contagious Delta variant is igniting surges in cases even in countries like Israel with high vaccination rates, causing them to rethink their vaccination campaigns. read more

'RELATIVES CALL US CRYING'

The pandemic has sharpened an economic crisis already existing in Argentina, which has been largely stuck in recession since 2018 with rampant inflation, strict capital controls and a weak peso currency sparking an outflow of dollars.

"It's not just the pandemic drowning us in this country. There is also the huge economic crisis," said Gastón Rusichi, 34, from a team of firefighters in Cordoba who have taken charge of transferring the dead during the pandemic.

"Many relatives call us crying, not only because of the death, but because they don't have the money... to be able to give a burial as a person deserves," added Rusichi, who works 12-hour shifts in a biohazard suit for safety.

Argentina's government reimposed lockdown measures earlier this year amid a steep second wave of infections, some of which have since been rolled back. It has a strict cap on arrivals at the border in a bid to keep out contagious virus variants.

Ezequiel González, a 35-year-old worker in Buenos Aires suburb Tigre, said that it was hard to see how the country could have stopped the pandemic given the need to balance restrictions while battling rising poverty levels.

"We would all have had to lock ourselves up completely and that's very difficult. You have to go out to the street to earn money to be able to eat and survive," he said.

A local laboratory is now starting to produce Sputnik V to speed up inoculations and the country recently sealed a deal for 20 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA.O) vaccine. read more

Lautaro Fabian Gomez, 20, however, said lax attitudes by some people going out into crowded areas without wearing face masks was stymieing improvements.

"It makes me very angry and helpless," he said. "It seems to me that if this is how we act then we are going to have the coronavirus here until 2050."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

154K+
Followers
187K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Covid 19 Vaccine#Argentines#South American#Icu#Tigre#Moderna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Place
South Ameriica
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) - Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels not seen since the winter.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

COVID-19 death toll in India 10 times higher than government estimate: research

The coronavirus death toll in India is likely 10 times higher than government estimates, according to new research. The report released Tuesday by the Center for Global Development along with India's former chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, shows there were an estimated 3.4 million to 4.9 million coronavirus-related deaths between January of last year and June of this year.
Public Healthweisradio.com

Data suggests Russia’s COVID-19 death toll is far higher than reported

(ST. PETERSBURG, Russia) — At the start of June, St. Petersburg’s local administration stopped publishing information about how many COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized in the Russian city. The sudden disappearance of the previously daily reported figures happened to coincide with the opening of one the city‘s most prestigious annual...
Public HealthVoice of America

African Death Toll From COVID-19 Increasing

NAIROBI - The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the continent's death toll from COVID-19 has jumped 17 percent in the past month. In a media briefing Thursday, the Africa CDC said the infection rate has also increased and warned some countries are testing less often for the virus than needed.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Study tracks global death toll of COVID-19 pandemic

New insight on the death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has been published in the open-access eLife journal. Comparing the impact of COVID-19 between countries or during a given period of time is challenging because reported numbers of cases and deaths can be affected by testing capacity and reporting policy. The current study provides a more accurate picture of the effects of COVID-19 than using these numbers, and may improve our understanding of this and future pandemics.
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Mexico bans Dominican Republic pork on swine fever concerns

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s agriculture ministry said on Tuesday that pork and derived products from the Dominican Republic and other countries affected by outbreaks of African swine fever are banned from entering Mexico. Mexican officials will X-ray all baggage coming into the country from the Dominican Republic...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
Public HealthBest Life

These 11 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

This year's Independence Day holiday weekend showed signs of a big return to normalcy for Americans after more than a year of life under the COVID-19 pandemic. Record numbers of travelers were expected to take to the skies, roads, and rails to attend celebrations and gatherings as the daily national average of COVID-related deaths dropped 23 percent over the past two weeks to less than 300, The New York Times reports. But even as new infections continue to plateau around 12,000 a day, some states are seeing COVID surges hit their populations, according to data from The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy