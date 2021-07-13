Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

NPR
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was the moment for you that crystallized your explanation of Trump's policies and his appeal?. ADAM SERWER: So the title of the book, which takes its title from a column that I wrote in 2018... RASCOE: This is Adam Serwer. SERWER: ...Was, you know, approximately inspired by, you know,...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
David Dinkins
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ayesha Rascoe
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Sam Sanders
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Chuck Grassley
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Blue Dot#Npr#American#House#Malapportionment#Senate#The Electoral College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Want to evaluate Donald Trump's judgment? Listen to Donald Trump

“One of the things I have is really good judgment,” former President Trump claimed. “I think I have a really good temperament. ... I certainly have a great relationship with people. I get along with everybody.” During his campaign in 2016, Trump pledged he would appoint “the very best people” to his Cabinet and administration.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Back to the Covid blues

President JOE BIDEN, July 5, in a speech dubbed, “Celebrating Independence Day and Independence from Covid-19”: “Two hundred and forty-five years ago, we declared our independence from a distant king. Today, we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus. That’s not to say the battle against Covid-19 is over.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump’s final days in office were even worse than we thought

CNN — Donald Trump’s final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

What Tom Brady Has Said About His Friendship With Donald Trump

Tom Brady's thinly-veiled swipe at Donald Trump's claims of fraud at the 2020 presidential election raised eyebrows on Tuesday—not least because the athlete and former president have long been known to be friends. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, and his teammates visited the White House following their Super...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump unloads on Kavanaugh

Former President Donald Trump, in a book out Tuesday by Michael Wolff, says he is "very disappointed" in votes by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his own hard-won nominee, and that he "hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice." Driving the news: "There were so many...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSNPR

How It Went Down: Authors Go Deep Into Doomed 2020 Trump White House

Ten weeks after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump hosted two reporters from The Washington Post at Mar-a-Lago, his Palm Beach, Fla., mansion, club and base of operation. He told them that before COVID-19 came to the U.S. he had been assured of reelection. "If George Washington came...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The GOP’s grave mistake

CNN — As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I’m left wondering what alternate reality she’s living in and what polls she’s looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy