A Look Inside Waterloo’s Iconic Sloane Wallace Stadium [PHOTOS]

Many people who grew up or lived in Waterloo have fond memories of Sloane Wallace Stadium, the former historic home of East and West High School football games. One month from now, the iconic facility that has been the landmark of a local neighborhood for 99 years, will no longer be a part of the city's landscape. On Monday, the Waterloo School District's Board of Education finalized plans to demolish the aging structure when it approved a contract for Benton's Sand and Gravel of Cedar Falls to tear down Sloane Wallace Stadium at a cost of just under $119,000.