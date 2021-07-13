Addison Rae Criticized for Seemingly Excitedly Greeting Trump at UFC Event

TikTok star Addison Rae is facing backlash after announcing her new gig as a UFC correspondent, which has since been canceled. Last Friday, the influencer took to Instagram to tease her partnership with the UFC, shortly following up with a tweet that reads, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for three whole months to prepare for this moment.” According to Distractify, the 20-year-old attended sports broadcasting classes at Louisiana State University.