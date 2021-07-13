Cancel
BAE Systems chooses Spirent Federal CRPA test system

By Tracy Cozzens
gpsworld.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) testing and M-code testing for military GPS receivers. BAE Systems has selected Spirent Federal Systems to provide a CRPA Test System to support M-code military GPS technology development. BAE Systems is developing an advanced military GPS receiver and improving the capabilities of size-constrained and...

