University City, MO

Storm Debris Cleanup Update: All Limbs/Branches to Curb by Friday, 7/16 for Collection

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Departments of Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Forestry continue to collect storm damage debris (limbs/branches) from the weekend storm. Crews first addressed debris that blocked roads and driveways, but will begin collecting limbs and branches on Friday, July 16 . This gives residents plenty of time to gather debris and place it at the curb. Every neighborhood/street will be serviced, but items will not be removed from private property (i.e. yards). Full cleanup may take several weeks and crews will work as quickly as possible, but speed will be determined by volume. The City asks for your patience and understanding. If you have any questions or concerns, contact the City at (314) 505-8560 or email UCLife@ucitymo.org.

