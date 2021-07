Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Show Dog Nashville’s Toby Keith will release his first album in more than five years on Friday, October 15th. “Peso In My Pocket," co-produced by Kenny Greenberg and Keith, features 10 tracks including the lead single, "Old School," plus a collaboration with Keb' Mo' on "Old Me Better" and a cover of John Prine's "Take A Look At My Heart." In addition to Keith, Keb' Mo' and Prine, songwriters on the project include Sammy Hagar, John Mellencamp, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.