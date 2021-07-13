Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNo memorial events are currently scheduled. My prayers are with the family and friends. Rest in peace. Good people die everyday. Yet, not all of them affirm for us the goodness in humanity and leadership the way Edwin Edwards did. He passed away yesterday, but he left a legacy of positive experiences for anyone who took the time to know him -- which wasn’t a hard thing to do. Myself included, none of us really know him personally, but we can still learn from the legacy he left.

Louisiana Statecrossroadstoday.com

Goodbyes for Louisiana’s flamboyant ex-Gov. Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Events marking the death of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards were set to begin Saturday with a public viewing in the marble-trimmed Memorial Hall of the state Capitol where the flamboyant politician served 16 years. Edwards was the only person elected four times as...
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

Edwin Edwards to lie in state Saturday at the Louisiana Capitol

BATON ROUGE – Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, will lie in state Saturday in the Memorial Hall of the Louisiana Capitol, according to a news release from the Louisiana Legislature. Public viewing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. From 10 a.m. to...
Politicsraynetoday.com

State officials, friends react to death of Edwin Edwards

LOUISIANA - Personal friends, state officials, former state officials, even political adversaries are reacting to Monday’s news of the death of former Governor Edwin W. Edwards. Edwards had been slipping for a couple days, but always seemed to rebound, said Leo Honeycutt, a family friend who wrote Edwards biography. “He...
PoliticsWest Side Journal

Friends remember colorful career of Edwin Edwards

Friends and colleagues remembered former Gov. Edwin Edwards as a man who reached out to help the rich and poor, and showed a willingness to put party alliances aside to promote legislation for the betterment of Louisiana. The state’s only four-term governor died Monday morning. He was 93. Edwards, a...
Baton Rouge, LAavoyellestoday.com

Gov. Edwards' Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards - a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
PoliticsFranklin Banner-Tribune

Jeremy Alford: Veto session is part of Edwin Edwards' legacy

An outsized figure in Louisiana politics, former Gov. Edwin Edwards, passed away Monday, just a few days before the legislative deadline for constitutionally-required veto session ballots. The significance wasn’t lost on those who know the history of the state Constitution and the role Edwards had in its passage in 1974.
Crowley, LAPosted by
KATC News

Crowley community pays tribute to Gov. Edwin Edwards

While leaders in Baton Rouge prepare a weekend of honor for former Governor Edwin Edwards , tributes on a smaller scale are happening here in Acadiana. A guest register is set up in Crowley for those who want to sign and pay their respects. KATC got a glimpse into the book and the memories the former governor leaves behind.
Politicsavoyellestoday.com

Former Governor Edwin Edwards' Lie In State Visitation

Thursday, July 15, 2021 - A public "Lie-In-State" visitation for former Governor Edwin Edwards, who passed away Monday, July 12, will be held this Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10 am to 7 pm in Memorial Hall of the Louisiana State Capitol, located on the 1st floor. For security purposes, no bags larger than a small purse will be permitted.
Politicslpb.org

LPB DIGITAL PLATFORMS TO STREAM SERVICES OF EDWIN EDWARDS

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) Digital Platforms offer several opportunities for those wishing to pay their final respects to former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards with live streaming coverage of both Saturday’s lying in state and Sunday’s funeral services. Edwards, who passed away at the age of 93, will lie in state...
Politicshannapub.com

The (Baton Rouge) Advocate: Edwin Edwards’ remarkable ride

Four times elected governor of Louisiana: No one could say that except Edwin Washington Edwards. When Edwards died Monday at 93, he had outlived four successors — including two that he himself would succeed — and outlasted an eight-year prison term for gambling corruption that began when he was 75.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Trina Edwards addresses decision not to televise former Gov. Edwin Edwards’ funeral

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Trina Edwards took to social media to clarify her decision not to televise former Governor Edwin Edwards’ Sunday funeral service. “The grief I am feeling is indescribable and I and our small son needed to be able to grieve privately without having our weakest moments on display for public viewing and scrutiny,” she said in a social media post.
Baton Rouge, LAwbrz.com

See plans for Edwin Edwards' funeral services

BATON ROUGE – Edwin Edwards’ family are still working to finalize arrangements for a funeral, which could draw hundreds or more. The family said Tuesday, it had not set plans in stone, though plans called for Edwards to lie in state inside Memorial Hall at the State Capitol. State officials...

