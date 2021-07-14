Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

'Marry me?' - A Champs Elysees proposal moments before France's July 14 parade

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - A French trainee soldier on Wednesday proposed to his partner on the Champs Elysees in Paris shortly before President Emmanuel Macron rode down the boulevard in a military jeep during Bastille Day celebrations.

Amid delighted gasps from onlookers, the cadet, dressed in ceremonial uniform, dropped to his knee and briefly spoke to his girlfriend before placing a ring on her left hand, a video posted on the land army's Twitter account showed.

He then stood, lowered his face mask and kissed her, to cheers from members of the public and ranks of service personnel.

"It was a total surprise for her," 26-year-old Maximilien told BFM TV, adding that he had planned the proposal for two months.

It took place as members of the armed forces prepared for the traditional July 14 military parade along the boulevard that links the Arc de Triomphe with Place de la Concorde.

The young soldier's partner was allowed through a security cordon after the army learned of their comrade's intentions, a land army spokeswoman said.

"Everything is possible for our soldiers on the day of the #NationalDay. All our congratulations," the army tweeted.

France's celebration of national unity falls on the anniversary of the 1789 storming of the Bastille fortress in Paris, the turning point in the French Revolution.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Parade#France#Paris#French#The Champs Elysees#Jeep#Twitter#Bfm Tv#Place De La Concorde
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Related
CelebrationsPosted by
Daily Mail

France's Bastille Day parade returns after its Covid hiatus with thousands of troops marching on Champs-Elysees (and even a wedding proposal by one romantic soldier)

France celebrated Bastille Day with thousands of troops marching in the Paris parade, warplanes roaring overhead and traditional parties around the country, after last year's events were scaled back because of virus fears. The traditional parade returned to the Champs-Elysees after a one-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic -...
EuropeDerrick

France weighs cybersecurity moves after spyware reports

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron held an emergency cybersecurity meeting Thursday to weigh possible government action after reports that his cellphone and those of government ministers may have been targeted by spyware. Macron changes his phones regularly and is “taking the matter very seriously,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal...
Health ServicesPosted by
Reuters

France says boatload of 42 migrants rescued in English Channel

PARIS, July 23 (Reuters) - French authorities said on Friday they had rescued a boatload of 42 migrants in the English channel after their boat got into difficulty. The emergency services were alerted by the migrants, and a rescue vessel picked them up in the sea off the Pas-de-Calais area, according to a French police statement.
Celebrationsomahanews.net

France's Bastille Day Celebration Returns to Champs-Elysees

France's Bastille Day celebrations, though scaled back, returned Wednesday to the famed Champs-Elysees in Paris, after a one-year absence due to COVID-19. French officials limited the crowd size to about 10,000, less than half the 25,000 that usually line the famed boulevard to watch the traditional parade. Spectators reportedly had to show special passes proving they had been fully vaccinated, recently recovered from the virus, or had a negative coronavirus test. Heavy rain lowered attendance.
Public Healthcommunitynewscorp.com

France’s new corona rules against the fourth wave

The French deputies had debated passionately all night. At dawn at 5:40 a.m., the vote finally took place: the sanitary pass, the French version of the EU COVID certificate, must now be presented in restaurants, cafes and bars. The corresponding bill was adopted with a majority of 117 votes and 86 votes against at first reading.
PoliticsKTVZ

Francois Hollande Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Francois Hollande, former president of France. Birth name: François Gérard Georges Nicolas Hollande. Children: with Ségolène Royal: Flora, Julien, Clémence and Thomas. Education: Institut d’Études Politiques de Paris (“Sciences Po”); École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris, École nationale d’administration. Military service:...
ProtestsVoice of America

Protesters Opposed to COVID-19 Measures Clash With Police in Paris

PARIS - French anti-riot police fired tear gas Saturday as clashes erupted during protests in central Paris against COVID-19 restrictions and a vaccination campaign, television reported. Police sought to push back demonstrators near the capital's Gare Saint-Lazare railway station after protesters had knocked over a police motorbike ridden by two...
Worldwtaq.com

France’s Macron to hold cabinet meeting on Pegasus spyware case

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a special cabinet meeting on Thursday morning to discuss investigations into the Pegasus spyware case, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said. Attal said progress was being made in the investigations after Amnesty International and a group of international media organisations said spyware made...
Protests94.3 Jack FM

Anger over COVID rules gives new impetus to France’s Yellow Vests

TREMBLAY-EN-FRANCE, France (Reuters) – Working from his one-room apartment near Paris airport, Jerome Rodrigues has been trying to re-invigorate a Yellow Vest protest movement that two years ago challenged President Emmanuel Macron’s rule then petered out. Now, public anger at government measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which some...
Protests985theriver.com

Protesters against COVID restrictions clash with police in Paris-BFM Television

PARIS (Reuters) – Anti-vaccination protesters and other demonstrators against COVID-19 restrictions in France clashed with the police in central Paris on Saturday, leading anti-riot forces to use teargas, BTM Television reported. Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

French police quell protest against COVID health passport rules

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - Dozens of French police used tear gas to disperse a protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month. Macron this week announced sweeping measures to fight...
Presidential Electioncommunitynewscorp.com

Valérie Pécresse wants to become president of France

A woman at the Elysee? So far, the French immediately thought of Marine Le Pen, who is seeking the highest office for the third time in next year’s presidential election. But now another blonde advances: Valérie Pécresse, 54, right-wing regional president of the Île-de-France capital region, announced her candidacy for the presidential election at prime time on Thursday evening. “I am more reformist than Emmanuel Macron and I have more authority than Marine Le Pen,” she told TF1. She wanted to give France back its pride. “I am ready to become the first woman president of France”, she said Friday in the newspaper Le Figaro.
Technologywksu.org

French Media Report President Macron's Cellphone Was A Spyware Target

UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: (Non-English language spoken). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Was Emmanuel Macron spied on by the Moroccan Secret Service through his cellphone? - asks this report on French television. What is known is that Macron's number appeared on a targeted list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers that may have been sold to clients of Israeli technology company the NSO Group, maker of spyware Pegasus. The leaked list was obtained by Amnesty International and Paris-based journalism organization Forbidden Stories. Laurent Richard is its founder.
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Algeria leader pardons protest movement members

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday ordered the release of 101 members of a protest movement that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika to step down, the presidency said. Elected in December 2019, Tebboune has vowed to carry out economic and political reforms and urged the opposition to...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

The white women of the Norwegian handball team are finding out what hijabi women knew all along

Another day, another group of men deciding how women should cover their bodies. Except this time, the victims in the spotlight are white women from Norway. The oppressors? The International Handball Federation.Citing “improper clothing”, the Federation’s Disciplinary Commission slapped a fine of 150 euros per member of Norway’s female team at the Beach Handball Euro 2021 championship on Sunday, because they chose to wear shorts instead of the bikini bottoms that are required of players. They were penalized for deciding to add a little bit of length to their uniforms, thereby fully covering their butts and inner thighs — even...

Comments / 0

Community Policy