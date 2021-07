CNN — “The past is never dead. It’s not even past,” wrote William Faulkner in “Requiem for a Nun.”. This week, a slew of bombshell books recounting the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency crowded the headlines with jarring revelations from the recent past. And many Americans, weary of anxiety and sweltering through an overheated July, may have longed to ignore Faulkner – and reach instead for Don Henley’s Grateful Dead-influenced counsel in “The Boys of Summer”: “Don’t look back, you can never look back.”