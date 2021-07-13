Great Yorkshire Show back after 2020 Covid cancellation

Handsome estates, skilled artisans and chic country couture: Yorkshire is rich in history, art and unspoilt landscapes – but also in grandeur and glamour. Lovers of luxury head to Harrogate for fine dining and even finer shopping, while outside the town, where Gareth Southgate lives, are several palatial stately homes and gardens to explore. Local style is rural yet refined, the vibe vivacious and versatile. Pair heritage tweeds with diamonds for a look that will take you straight from the moors to the dinner table. When bringing the Yorkshire look back home, decadent interiors are the way to go. Take inspiration from Newby Hall’s 17th-century OTT elegance with a palette of pastels, murals and outré embellishments. When it comes to style, God’s Own County is a true northern star.