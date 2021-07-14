Governor Signs $100B “Relief” Package, Spreading Your Money Around As Recall Nears

(Sacramento, CA) — Governor Gavin Newsom–facing a recall and rebuke from voters on September 14– makes it official, signing a budget in Los Angeles that includes a 100-billion dollar “relief” package and redistribution of wealth. Rebates start at 600-dollars for people making less than 75-thousand dollars. Newsom also made official billions in rent relief, homeless and mental health services and grants for small businesses. The state had a rare 80-billion budget surplus- mostly from other Americans tax dollars being sent here by the federal government and investments on your tax dollars. The money free-for-all continues as Newsom fights for his political life with the recall looming.