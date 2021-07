It should come as no surprise that energy costs are the second-highest expense in the hospitality industry, after workers. Electricity accounts for 60-70% of a typical hotel's electricity costs and accounts for about 6% of overall operating costs. The irony is that, until recently, hotels, resorts, and casinos lacked the data and technologies required to significantly reduce their energy consumption. That is no longer the case, as the hospitality industry has entered a new age of energy and organizational efficiencies.