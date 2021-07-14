Cancel
Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ to Support Go Joe 24

Newswatch 16
 10 days ago

When you buy any sized iced coffee from your local participating Dunkin', $1 will be donated to Go Joe (Cash, Credit, or on the App!).

All the money benefits Saint Joseph's Center, which helps children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Don't forget to tag @SaintJosephsCenter, #icedcoffeeday, #Dunkin, #gojoe24, or #GoJoeRideAlong in your photos.

For more information about the Go Joe 24 charity bike ride, click here or text "Joe" to 570-826-1616.

Who knows, you might run into one of your favorite WNEP personalities!

🎉What is tomorrow?? 🍩 Dunkin' 🍩 Iced Coffee Day!! 🎉 On July 14th ➡️ Go to your local Dunkin, purchase an #icedcoffee...

Posted by Saint Joseph's Center on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Every day is Iced Coffee Day in my world, but today it’s special! You can support #GoJoe24 at participating Dunkin’ locations in NEPA today! $1 of every iced coffee purchase goes to Saint Joseph's Center!

Posted by Stacy Lange WNEP on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Thank you so much to our local Dunkin’ locations for donating $1 to Saint Joseph's Center for every iced coffee bought today! The perfect afternoon pick-me-up on this hot day!! WNEP-TV #GoJoe24

Posted by Ally Gallo on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

