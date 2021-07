Lake Mead provides 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s water supply, and the nation’s largest man-made body of water just hit its lowest level since being filled in the 1930s. While the ongoing, multi-decadal drought continues to stress water supplies for all Colorado River water users, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has been preparing for this for nearly 20 years. With a federal water shortage declaration expected later this summer, Southern Nevada’s commitment to water conservation takes on new urgency. Now is the time for all Southern Nevadans to recommit to water conservation, using the tools and practices we have in place to drive down water use.