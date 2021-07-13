Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

eEF2K: an atypical kinase target for cancer

By Louisa Temme, Christopher R. M. Asquith
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstitut für Pharmazeutische und Medizinische Chemie der Universität Münster, Münster, Germany. *These authors contributed equally. Department of Pharmacology, School of Medicine, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC, USA. *These authors contributed equally. You have full access to this article via your institution. Eukaryotic elongation factor 2 kinase (eEF2K)...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Target Protein#0 Institut#Universit T M Nster#Ampk#Vegf#Staurosporine#Atp#Chem#Proteostasis#The Nih Common Fund#Idg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerNature.com

Targeting KRAS4A splicing through the RBM39/DCAF15 pathway inhibits cancer stem cells

The commonly mutated human KRAS oncogene encodes two distinct KRAS4A and KRAS4B proteins generated by differential splicing. We demonstrate here that coordinated regulation of both isoforms through control of splicing is essential for development of Kras mutant tumors. The minor KRAS4A isoform is enriched in cancer stem-like cells, where it responds to hypoxia, while the major KRAS4B is induced by ER stress. KRAS4A splicing is controlled by the DCAF15/RBM39 pathway, and deletion of KRAS4A or pharmacological inhibition of RBM39 using Indisulam leads to inhibition of cancer stem cells. Our data identify existing clinical drugs that target KRAS4A splicing, and suggest that levels of the minor KRAS4A isoform in human tumors can be a biomarker of sensitivity to some existing cancer therapeutics.
targetedonc.com

Special Episode: Insight on Targeting Rare Genomic Alterations in Colorectal Cancers

In season 2, episode 6 of Targeted Talks, Dr. Michael J. Overman, joins Targeted Oncology for a special discussion around rare genomic alterations in colorectal cancer. In season 2, episode 6 of Targeted Talks, Dr. Michael J. Overman, a professor in the Department of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology, at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, joins us for a special discussion around rare genomic alterations in colorectal cancer.
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 synergizes with asparaginase in inducing growth suppression in acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

Asparaginase depletes extracellular asparagine in the blood and is an important treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) due to asparagine auxotrophy of ALL blasts. Unfortunately, resistance occurs and has been linked to expression of the enzyme asparagine synthetase (ASNS), which generates asparagine from intracellular sources. Although TP53 is the most frequently mutated gene in cancer overall, TP53 mutations are rare in ALL. However, TP53 mutation is associated with poor therapy response and occurs at higher frequency in relapsed ALL. The mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 (Eprenetapopt/PRIMA-1Met) is currently being tested in phase II and III clinical trials in several hematological malignancies with mutant TP53. Here we present CEllular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) data indicating that ASNS is a direct or indirect target of APR-246 via the active product methylene quinuclidinone (MQ). Furthermore, combination treatment with asparaginase and APR-246 resulted in synergistic growth suppression in ALL cell lines. Our results thus suggest a potential novel treatment strategy for ALL.
CancerScience Now

Repurposed floxacins targeting RSK4 prevent chemoresistance and metastasis in lung and bladder cancer

You are currently viewing the abstract. Lung and bladder cancers are mostly incurable because of the early development of drug resistance and metastatic dissemination. Hence, improved therapies that tackle these two processes are urgently needed to improve clinical outcome. We have identified RSK4 as a promoter of drug resistance and metastasis in lung and bladder cancer cells. Silencing this kinase, through either RNA interference or CRISPR, sensitized tumor cells to chemotherapy and hindered metastasis in vitro and in vivo in a tail vein injection model. Drug screening revealed several floxacin antibiotics as potent RSK4 activation inhibitors, and trovafloxacin reproduced all effects of RSK4 silencing in vitro and in/ex vivo using lung cancer xenograft and genetically engineered mouse models and bladder tumor explants. Through x-ray structure determination and Markov transient and Deuterium exchange analyses, we identified the allosteric binding site and revealed how this compound blocks RSK4 kinase activation through binding to an allosteric site and mimicking a kinase autoinhibitory mechanism involving the RSK4’s hydrophobic motif. Last, we show that patients undergoing chemotherapy and adhering to prophylactic levofloxacin in the large placebo-controlled randomized phase 3 SIGNIFICANT trial had significantly increased (P = 0.048) long-term overall survival times. Hence, we suggest that RSK4 inhibition may represent an effective therapeutic strategy for treating lung and bladder cancer.
Nature.com

Chemical targeting of G-quadruplexes in telomeres and beyond for molecular cancer therapeutics

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are higher-order structures formed by guanine-rich sequences of nucleic acids, such as the telomeric 5′-TTAGGG-3′/5′-UUAGGG-3′ repeats and those in gene regulatory regions. G4s regulate various biological events, including replication, transcription, and translation. Imbalanced G4 dynamics is associated with diseases, such as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Telomestatin is a natural macrocyclic compound derived from Streptomyces anulatus 3533-SV4. It interacts with the guanine quartet via π-π stacking and potently stabilizes G4. Because G4 stabilization at the telomeric repeat inhibits the telomere-synthesizing enzyme telomerase, telomestatin was originally identified as a telomerase inhibitor. Whereas non-toxic doses of telomestatin induce gradual shortening of telomeres and eventual crisis in human cancer cells, higher doses trigger prompt replication stress and DNA damage responses, resulting in acute cell death. Suppression of the transcription and translation of G4-containing genes is also implicated in the anticancer effects of telomestatin. Because telomestatin is rare, labile, and insoluble, synthetic oxazole telomestatin derivatives have been developed and verified for their therapeutic efficacies in preclinical cancer models. Furthermore, a variety of G4-stabilizing compounds have been reported as promising seeds for molecular cancer therapeutics. To improve the design of future clinical studies, it will be important to identify predictive biomarkers of drug efficacy.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Pecot on the Growth of Actionable Targets in Lung Cancer

Chad V. Pecot, MD, discusses the growth of actionable targets in lung cancer. Chad V. Pecot, MD, associate professor of oncology, Department of Medicine, University of North Carolina (UNC) Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the growth of actionable targets in lung cancer. The integration and expansion of targeted therapy has...
onclive.com

Dr. Gainor on the Potential Value of Targeting TROP-2 and CEACAM5 in Lung Cancer

Justin Gainor, MD, discusses the potential value of targeting TROP-2 and CEACAM5 in lung cancer. Justin Gainor, MD, director, Center for Thoracic Cancers, director of targeted immunotherapy, Massachusetts General Hospital, associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School, discusses the potential value of targeting TROP-2 and CEACAM5 in lung cancer. Over...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers use information theory to monitor resistance mechanisms to targeted cancer therapy

One of the major challenges in modern cancer therapy is the adaptive response of cancer cells to targeted therapies: initially, these therapies are very often effective, then adaptive resistance occurs, allowing the tumor cells to proliferate again. Although this adaptive response is theoretically reversible, such a reversal is hampered by numerous molecular mechanisms that allow the cancer cells to adapt to the treatment.
dallassun.com

Identical mutations that cause different types of cancer

Heidelberg [Germany], July 24 (ANI): Cells originating from different organs are differentially susceptible to activating mutations in cancer drivers and the same mutation in precursor cells of the pancreas or the bile duct leads to fundamentally different outcomes, according to a recent study led by an international team of researchers.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Potential new target for pancreatic cancer treatment

UNMC researchers have discovered a potential new therapeutic target for pancreatic cancer, detailed in a paper in a recent issue of the journal Gastroenterology. The team established a new way to target pancreatic cancer cells by developing inhibitors that, when combined with existing chemotherapies, can diminish pancreatic cancer in mouse models. The discovery was a culmination of about seven years of work with collaborators from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Germany, India, China, Italy and Switzerland.
Nature.com

Silencing the G-protein coupled receptor 3-salt inducible kinase 2 pathway promotes human β cell proliferation

Loss of pancreatic β cells is the hallmark of type 1 diabetes, for which provision of insulin is the standard of care. While regenerative and stem cell therapies hold the promise of generating single-source or host-matched tissue to obviate immune-mediated complications, these will still require surgical intervention and immunosuppression. Here we report the development of a high-throughput RNAi screening approach to identify upstream pathways that regulate adult human β cell quiescence and demonstrate in a screen of the GPCRome that silencing G-protein coupled receptor 3 (GPR3) leads to human pancreatic β cell proliferation. Loss of GPR3 leads to activation of Salt Inducible Kinase 2 (SIK2), which is necessary and sufficient to drive cell cycle entry, increase β cell mass, and enhance insulin secretion in mice. Taken together, our data show that targeting the GPR3-SIK2 pathway is a potential strategy to stimulate the regeneration of β cells.
KGUN 9

This is the deadliest kind of brain cancer

Jeanneane Maxon, 41, was living the life of a “work hard, play hard” non-profit executive in Washington, D.C. However, her migraine headaches which she had suffered from since age six were becoming increasingly debilitating. Consequently, she made the difficult decision to quit the job she loved and move to Texas to be close to her family. A subsequent MRI revealed a lime-sized tumor in her brain which would ultimately be diagnosed as glioblastoma (GBM), a rare and aggressive form of cancer, but the most common type of primary brain cancer in adults.
EurekAlert

Novel imaging agent identifies biomarker for iron-targeted cancer therapies

Reston, VA--A new radiotracer that detects iron in cancer cells has proven effective, opening the door for the advancement of iron-targeted therapies for cancer patients. The radiotracer, 18F-TRX, can be used to measure iron concentration in tumors, which can help predict whether a not the cancer will respond to treatment. This research was published in the July issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine.
NutritionFacts.org

Oil Pulling for Cancer?

What evidence exists to suggest oil pulling can effectively treat serious diseases, such as paralysis, meningitis, cancer, and AIDS?. I’ve produced videos on how coconut oil is safe to put on your hair or put on your skin, but you certainly don’t want to eat it. In fact, you may not even want to be in the same kitchen when coconut oil is being heated. I don’t know where people got the idea it’s safe to use for cooking. Coconut oil has one of the lowest smoke points. It can release a variety of toxic compounds at typical frying temperatures, and “emissions below the smoke point…might be harmful,” so you want to make sure there is good ventilation.
targetedonc.com

RET Mutations in Medullary Thyroid Are Cancer Viable for Multiple Targeted Agents

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight July 1 2021,. Erminia Massarelli, MD, PhD, MS, discussed the case of a 58-year-old man with RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer. Erminia Massarelli, MD, PhD, MS, the codirector of the Lung Cancer and Thoracic Oncology Program, and associate clinical professor in the Department...
CancerNature.com

Targeted cytokine delivery: cell therapy to remodel the pre-metastatic niche

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 282 (2021) Cite this article. Tumor metastases present an often difficult to treat therapeutic challenge for cancer patients and their caregivers. The recent paper by the Kaplan group (Kaczanowska et al.) exploited the natural capacity of monocytes or a subset of monocytes to migrate to tumor sites and pre-metastatic niches to deliver IL-12 in a novel anticancer approach designed to stimulate local immune responses.1 This raises the possibility to simultaneously fight cancer on at least two critical fronts, (1) elimination of the primary tumor and (2) inhibition of newly developing pre-metastatic lesions.
Birmingham Star

Junk DNA associated with cancer

Washington [US], July 25 (ANI): Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging. A research team headed by Jiyue Zhu, a professor in the College of Pharmacy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy