Have you lost your job or had your income reduced due to COVID-19? Are you confused about your rights under the new federal COVID relief bill? Do you have questions about other workers’ rights issues like unpaid wage claims? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then join Southeast Louisiana Legal Services attorney Marissa Delgado on Tuesday, August 10 at 2:00pm at Ascension Parish Library in Dutchtown or on Zoom for a Know Your Rights legal workshop focusing on unemployment compensation and workers’ rights.