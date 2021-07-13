Report: Financially Underserved Consumers 3X More Likely To Use BNPL Options At Checkout. Twenty-nine million adult U.S. consumers have used buy now, pay later (BNPL) for online retail purchases within the past year — and almost one-quarter of those did so to manage their spend and build their credit scores. In Buy Now, Pay Later: The Financial Self-Care Revolution Report, a PYMNTS and Sezzle collaboration, PYMNTS surveys 7,024 U.S. consumers and found that these financially underserved consumers are three times more likely to use BNPL at checkout and spend more with those merchants when they do.