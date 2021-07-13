Cancel
Glenwood City, WI

Glenwood Senior Center to have get-together July 21

By Editor
dewittmedia.com
 22 days ago

On Wednesday, July 21st from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. the Glenwood City Senior Center Member’s will have their first get-together since March 2020. We will be meeting at Holy Cross Lutheran Church for the Coffee Clubs and Bingo. The Senior Center Board is so happy to be able to sponsor this with the funds we have raised with the Brat Stands joined with another Nutrition Site each time at the Baldwin Nilssen’s Grocery store. They are so kind and generous with their time and help.

