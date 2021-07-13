Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Megarippled Louisiana? New Proof Says Dino-Killing Rock Did It

By Brandon Michael
Posted by 
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you know anything at all about me, you should know that I am a giant nerd. Not just in the "I've seen all of the Star Wars movies, and read all of the books" type of way either (although I have done that). One of my absolute favorite things to do on vacation is to check out the geology of the area I am in. If you know what you are looking for, the rocks on our planet are literally a history book! Just like rings in a tree trunk give away its age, the geological make up of a given area will tell you just about everything about its natural past.

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life On Earth#Dino#Central Louisiana#Science Times#University Of Louisiana#Devon Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyScience Now

Giant tsunami from dino-killing asteroid impact revealed in fossilized ‘megaripples’

When a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.
IndustryPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone geyser goes quiet

Steamboat Geyser, considered the world’s tallest active geyser, which has been erupting semi-regularly for the past two years, has slowed down dramatically and has been silent for over a month. According to a website tracking each eruption, the last time Steamboat erupted was May 31st when it continued spewing water into the air for an impressive 10 minutes.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Dinosaur-killing asteroid generated a giant TSUNAMI nearly one mile high when it struck Earth 66 million years ago, fossilised 'megaripples' buried in sediment confirm

The asteroid that took out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago sent a mile high tsunami crashing into North America, fossilised 'megaripples' have confirmed. These waving lines, buried within sediments in what is now central Louisiana, were discovered through seismic imaging by the University of Louisiana in Lafayette. Scientists have...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

New Invasive Species Fish is Threatening Louisiana Waters

As a huge fan of Swamp People, I've been fascinated with their "Swamp People: Serpent Invasion" as they hunt huge pythons in the Florida Everglades. I told my wife that I wouldn't be surprised if we didn't have some of the same problems in the swamps of South Louisiana. It's been rumored that years ago somewhat spotted an anaconda on the banks of the Red River, but, to the best of my knowledge, that rumor was never confirmed.
Astronomyslashdot.org

Scientists find evidence of mile-high tsunami generated by dino-killing asteroid

When a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Beaches are Full of Poop and Could Make You Sick

It's safe to say that most of our friends and family are packing up and heading for the beach. Many of us have opted for staying local and enjoying the hidden beaches that the Bayou state offers, however after the latest findings from Environment America Research and Policy Center it looks like we should all head to Florida where the beaches aren't as filthy as Bourbon street. I wish Louisiana could say the same about their beaches.
Alaska Statewatchers.news

Magma rising at Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

A lava dome-like feature formed in the summit crater of Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska, suggesting magma is rising near the surface. As a result, the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) has raised the Aviation Color Code to ORANGE and the Volcano Alert Level to WATCH. A satellite radar image captured at...
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

Louisiana man killed in Oregon apartment fire

PORTLAND, Oregon - A man from Louisiana was one of two individuals killed in a residential fire that occurred in Oregon over the weekend, according to an area news outlet called The Oregonian. The blaze consumed Heidi Manor apartments in Northeast Portland early Sunday, taking the lives of Seth Robert...
Louisiana StateHuffingtonPost

Absolute Nightmare Gets Pulled Out Of A Louisiana Mall Wall

Cara the 12-foot-long albino Burmese python has finally been found!. The nonvenomous 150-pound snake was found to have slipped out of her enclosure at the Blue Zoo Aquarium inside the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Tuesday morning. Snake experts, animal trackers, firefighters, police officers, plumbers and heating engineers...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Will Masks Be Required in Louisiana Schools?

Louisiana will have no statewide mask mandates as we prepare to get the schools back open for the 2021-2022 school year. Louisiana Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley tells KEEL News:. Those will be local school decisions for the upcoming school year. We have worked with the Louisiana Department of Health...
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

NASA warns of massive darkening due to solar storm

The past July 3 They found a Large solar expansion And more recently NASA The event announced that the sun was leaving and now moving fast Land, A fact that can create interference in communication networks. The Government agency From United States Says the solar storm is heading towards Earth...
ScienceNewsweek

Scientists Ask Americans to Help Change Racist Insect Names

Scientists are asking for help to rename racist insects, as they seek to remove terms which are "inappropriate or offensive." The Entomological Society of America (ESA) announced in June the common names for the moth Lymantria dispar and the ant Aphaenogaster araneoides, "Gypsy moth" and "Gypsy ant," had been removed from their Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.

Comments / 0

Community Policy