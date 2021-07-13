Most New Yorkers think worst of COVID pandemic is over: poll

Parents and guardians of children between newborn to 36 months old are looking primarily to relatives to provide child care support. According to a new online statewide survey conducted by The Fairleigh Dickinson Poll, with support from The Nicholson Foundation, nearly 2 in 3 (65%) indicate their child under 36 months is in some sort of formal child care. The current study finds almost half (45%) indicate care is provided by a relative; 26 percent have their child in a child care center/day care or preschool while 9 percent say a non-relative is providing the care. A third (35%) indicate their child is not currently in any type of child care, including 41 percent of those with household incomes below $50,000. For those who do not currently have their child in a formal child care arrangement, the top reason is they are a stay-at-home parent (54%). Parents also cite the cost of care (25%) and a continued concern about COVID-19 (23%) as key reasons for withholding their infant from any child care.