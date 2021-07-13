Cancel
Most New Yorkers think worst of COVID pandemic is over: poll

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo out of three New Yorkers think the worst of COVID-19 is behind us, according to a new poll. Even as nearly half of state residents are still worried about getting sick from the coronavirus, around 68 percent of New Yorkers believe the worst of the deadly virus has been overcome, researchers at Siena College found in a poll released Tuesday.

