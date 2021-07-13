Kids on the March: An Author Talk for Teens with Michael G. Long

Saturday, August 14 at 10:00am on the library lawn. Join us on the library lawn to hear author Hilary Bartlett discuss her new book. Hilary E. Bartlett was born and raised in Liverpool, England, with belching chimneys, street gangs and perpetual damp. When the Beatles first played at the Cavern she was there, but that was as good as it got. Good grades were her means of escape. Hilary studied microbiology at University College London and received her doctorate. She came to Bigelow Laboratory in Midcoast Maine in her late twenties to determine a predictive index for toxic red-tides. Her intention was to return to London but Boothbay Harbor bewitched her. She took a full-time research position at Bigelow Lab and lived opposite the Thistle Inn during the 1970s. Hilary made lifelong friends at the back corner table in the pub, where Bigelow sisters first shared stories about feisty grandmothers. Those young women changed Hilary’s life. Yet she was the only one who stayed in Boothbay Harbor. Once she found her true home, she never wanted to leave.