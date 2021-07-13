Cancel
Kids

Kids on the March: An Author Talk for Teens with Michael G. Long

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeens, join author Michael G. Long on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. to consider the question "How does conflict lead to change?" as he discusses his new book Kids on the March: 15 Stories of Speaking Out, Protesting, and Fighting for Justice. In his new book, Michael G....

