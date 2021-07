The legendary 1911 needs no introduction in the United States, but Larry Vickers and the folks over at Vickers Guide have just announced that their latest book is now available for Pre-Order. Vickers Guide 1911 Volume I and II are available now in several different versions including a few premium versions and even one signed by Larry Vickers himself. Books like these make for great shelf stuffers or great books for waiting rooms and coffee tables to entertain waiting guests. As legendary as the 1911 pistol is, this book is sure to draw attention from just about anyone who is even mildly interested in American small arms.