Nearly 40K people petition Queens DA to reopen Karina Vetrano case

OAKLAND (CBS13) – Former Senator Barbara Boxer says she was robbed today in the San Francisco Bay Area. File photo of former Sen. Barbara Boxer. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for CORE Gala) According to her official Twitter account, the US Senator representing California was in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland when someone pushed her from behind, stole her cellphone, then got into a waiting car nearby and drove off. She says she was not seriously hurt. Boxer served as a US Senator from 1993-2017. Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021