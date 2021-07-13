Cancel
Nearly 40K people petition Queens DA to reopen Karina Vetrano case

By Raymond Hicks
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 40,000 people are demanding that the Queens DA’s Office review the conviction of the “intellectually disabled’’ man serving a life sentence for jogger Karina Vetrano’s murder, an online petition shows. Chanel Lewis was sentenced to life without parole in April 2019 for the rape and strangulation of the 33-year-old...

Petition seeks to reopen Lewis case

More than 40,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the Queens District Attorney’s Office to review the conviction of Chanel Lewis, who was convicted of the 2016 murder of jogger Karina Vetrano in Howard Beach. A group of criminal justice advocates turned the online petition over to DA...
Queens, NYtheforumnewsgroup.com

Campaign Calls on Katz to Reopen Karina Slay Case

An online crowd-sourced petition supporting the reopening of the Karina Vetrano homicide case recently crested the 40,000 signature mark. The campaign, started by “Mo Glover” on OrganizeFor.org, calls on Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz to give the high-profile slaying and conviction a second look. “We demand that Melinda Katz immediately...
