Fleet Recognizes 2021 Employee of the Year David Coy

Hialeah Hospital proudly honors Miriam Molano as the hospital’s July Employee of the Month. Miriam was nominated because her colleagues describe her as highly engaged and always willing to help any department that needs assistance. Hialeah Hospital acknowledges Miriam for being a value and asset to the EVS department and most importantly to Hialeah Hospital “Miriam is a great example of how the people of Hialeah Hospital work together to ensure our community is well care for when they are at the hospital, ” said Michael Bell, hospital CEO, “I am very proud of Miriam and congratulate her on this peer recognition.”