Madison, WI

Fleet Recognizes 2021 Employee of the Year David Coy

City of Madison Wisconsin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22 Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and I recognized an outstanding public servant, Fleet Analyst David Coy as 2021 Fleet Employee of the Year at the Nakoosa Trail ribbon cutting ceremony. Fleet Employee of the Year is a new tradition launched in 2018, and it is one that we hope will continue forever. In the last few years, the winners were talented auto mechanics. For the first time this year, a highly skilled administrative staffer has earned the award.

