Rosalie Christine Jaszczak, 81, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, Minn. She was born in Hallock, Minn., on Sept. 16, 1940. She was raised in Orleans, Minn., attended Lancaster Public School, and graduated in 1959. Rosalie devoted her life taking care of others. Her first job was as a nanny for a family in Minneapolis. Later, Rosalie moved to Tolstoi, Man., where she took care of Fr. Mandeka for about 22 years. She continued to care for the elderly in northern North Dakota around the Walhalla and Grand Forks areas before moving to Apple Valley, Minn. For the past several years, she made her home at the Apple Valley Villa assisted living center in Apple Valley.