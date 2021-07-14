The hidden gem of Hillwood Estate | Get Up Getaways

Nestled in Northwest D.C., Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens is a true hidden gem. Its 25-acre landscape offers a glimpse into the opulent life of former owner Marjorie Merriweather Post. Post was a 20th century businesswoman, collector and philanthropist.

“When you come to visit Hillwood, it’s not only the collection, but also what she wanted is to preserve her lifestyle,” said chief curator Wilfried Zeisler.

Marjorie Merriweather Post was the daughter of Ella Merriweather Post and Charles Willian Post, who built the Post cereal empire. In her adulthood, Marjorie helped transform her parent’s booming cereal company into what would later become General Foods Corporation.

Hillwood opened to the public in 1977. Since then, the estate has been maintained to feel full of life. Fresh flower arrangements are always kept in the mansion and rotating art exhibits follow Post’s vision for her estate.

“There is always something new happening here,” said Zeisler. “And I think that makes it very special. It’s not frozen in time.”

The garden displays change with the seasons. Spring welcomes an elaborate tulip display, and chrysanthemums are featured in the fall. Inside, there are nearly 20,000 items in the collection. Visitors can see everything Faberge eggs to the largest collection of Russian Imperial Art outside of Russia.

Hillwood is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Upcoming exhibits:

July 17 & August 21 – An interactive wire art workshop allows participants create sculptures and other artworks with wire. Tickets are available for purchase.

July 20 – July 24 – Ceremony: A Movement-Based Performance Inspired by Rich Soil on the Lunar Lawn

