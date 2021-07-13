Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

African Bush Camps Creator Beks Ndlovu | Traveler to Traveler

cntraveler.com
 14 days ago

The safari entrepreneur on how he went from guiding to running his own operation, being a Black business owner in Africa, and his role in mitigating human-wildlife conflict. and I oversee the U.S. edition. And this is an episode of Traveler to Traveler. My fellow traveler today is Beks Ndlovu.

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephants#National Parks#African#Traveler To Traveler#Hwange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Africa
Related
Travelcntraveler.com

Why 'Irin Journal,' a Magazine Dedicated to Cities in Africa, Should Be on Every Traveler's Radar

Ayomide ‘Mimi’ Aborowa began collecting magazines as a young girl growing up in Lagos, Nigeria. “I’d go to newsagents and corner shops looking for interesting titles,” says Aborowah, who moved to London at age 14. Once in the U.K., she began immersing herself in independent magazines like Cereal and Boat, drawn in by the graphic design and imagery of different cities around the world. But she also noticed something that was lacking from most publications’ coverage: cities in Africa. “I saw a magazine dedicated to boats and thought about how my own city, Lagos, which is surrounded by water, [should] be covered by that and mainstream magazines,” says Aborowa.
Worldcntraveler.com

Exploring South Africa's Eastern Cape on a Road Trip Along the Wild Coast

In our claustrophobic lives it's a rare luxury to experience moments of true escape, when we trade quotidian concerns for unbridled freedom. But a road trip along South Africa's Wild Coast delivers something close to that. Along the way, travelers get a seemingly endless golden expanse at the town of Cintsa. A vast horizon of virgin sands near Port St. Johns: deserted. The ocean view from the Ocean View Hotel in Coffee Bay: all mine.
Travelsimpleflying.com

Vaccine Inequity Could See Africans Shut Out Of Unrestricted Travel

As the world starts to open up, a number of nations are actively contemplating allowing free travel to those who have received both shots of the vaccine. While that’s great for people in countries where the rollout has been a success, the inequality in the distribution of vaccine doses could leave some citizens shut out of such policies – most notably, Africans.
Lifestyletheelephant.info

Deconstructing Race and Gender for the African Traveller

The news that European Union countries could deny visas to Africans, the majority (90 per cent of those vaccinated) who have received the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute in India has once again highlighted how disadvantaged Africans are when it comes to travelling abroad. I don’t want to go into the intricacies of why the EU has made this decision, which you can read about here, but I would like us to explore what travelling abroad will mean for Africans during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Will vaccinations determine who can and cannot travel? Given that less than 2 per cent of the African population is currently fully vaccinated, will this mean that the majority of Africans wishing to travel abroad will have to wait at least a year or two before they can do so? And if Covishield is not approved by the EU, does this mean that those who like me received two doses of the vaccine will be permanently barred from entering Europe?
LifestyleRedbook

The Up-and-Coming Travel Destinations You Should Check Out ASAP

If you’re anything like us, you have an ever-growing list of must-visit travel destinations. Yeah, some of them might be the tried and true gems; the Romes of the world, so to speak. But the absolute beauty of travel is that there’s always another hotspot emerging — from lesser-known European cities like Lisbon and Cardiff to more far-flung spots like South Korea and Australia — that’ll make you want to pack your bags ASAP. So get that suitcase ready, because we’ve rounded up a few up-and-coming travel destinations you’ll want to visit before they become a little too popular.
TravelPosted by
TravelNoire

Ground Travel In Africa Rebounds, But International Travel Lags

Africa saw its travel and tourism industries decimated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while domestic ground travel has picked up on the continent in recent weeks, international travel continues to lag. A study conducted with the Mastercard Economics Institute (via VenturesAfrica) explains why this is so. The...
Travelwgvunews.org

Travel Talk

Travel Talk, talking points include great news traveling to Hawaii, plus an update on cruising from the U.S. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
Travelthemanual.com

What Does the New COVID-19 Delta Variant Mean for Travel?

For the last few months, we witnessed a return to almost “normal” in the world of travel. Interstate travel in the U.S. was reopening. Many countries, especially in Europe, had started to loosen travel restrictions (mainly through vaccine passports) to welcome international travelers once again. Now, it seems the latest COVID-19 Delta variant is threatening to undo it all. There’s a lot we still don’t know about this newest variant. Here’s the good, the bad, and how it could affect travel this year.
Worldcheddar.com

Adventure Travel on the Rise as Vacationers Travel Post-Pandemic

Now that travelers are jetting off into the world, many vacationers are ditching the beach and gearing up for something more thrilling. Travel experts say a year of being cooped up inside has got many people ready to venture outside of their comfort zones. Erin Florio​, travel news director at Conde Nast Traveler joins us to talk about the biggest adventure travel trends post-pandemic.
Travelphocuswire.com

REPORT: Influencing and activating travelers as travel recovers

Prior to COVID, travel, tourism, and hospitality brands used social content to inspire discovery. Their social content was meant to amplify campaign messaging and create offers that would encourage bookings. Social content – social media postings, videos and podcasts, blog posts, traveler reviews, and more – consisted of content that brands produced themselves as well as content produced by travelers on their customer journeys.
TravelSKIFT

Renewed Family Travel Tests Flexibility of Travel Businesses

With several weeks of summer still left, having a family vacation is still a possibility. But parents traveling with kids are getting smarter about how they’re spending their money. If the industry wants to attract this billion dollar sector, appealing to their kids is the smart way to go. More...
Travelcoppercountrynews.com

Make Travel Happen!

For those of you who traveled with Mr. Yanez in the past, you know how stupendous the Go Ahead Tours are. We are fortunate to start them again. There has never been a better time to leave it all behind. Our next trip will be to Spain, the French and Italian Riviera along with an extension to Rome. Imagine seeing the Colosseum for yourself. What an experience! We will be leaving on June 29, 2022. Go Ahead Tours offers interest-free monthly payments and risk-free bookings - $99 down and interest payments! You’ll enjoy authentic meals, local guides, unmatched access to must-see destinations and more. This tour is booking up fast. Believe it or not, it will be here before you know it. Detailed information along with booking your spot is available at https://grouptoursite.com/candicecasillas. We are hosting a meeting on Thursday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. to provide more information. It will be held at 2031 N. Hwy AZ 188 – DJ’s Companies office. We look forward to seeing you soon.
TravelGamespot

Travel the Countries

No forum topics for Travel the Countries yet. Want to start us off? Create a new topic.
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Guernsey travellers to need pre-travel tests

From 29 July fully vaccinated people coming to the Bailiwick of Guernsey will need to provide proof of a negative test before travelling. On 1 July testing on arrival ended for fully vaccinated travellers from the Common Travel Area (CTA). The move comes after community concerns and rising cases in...
Travelvacationstravel.com

Why women’s only travel can be good for the soul

Many women crave travel that is meaningful and adventure-fuelled but their circumstances simply don’t allow for that. Enter Sisterhood Womens Travel. The women-only tour operator connects women through the joys of travel in small, fully-escorted groups. Their success has meant some female travellers are jet-setting without their partners (even if...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Ireland to reopen to international travellers

Ireland is opening up to fully vaccinated British travellers from Monday. The relaxation of Covid travel restrictions will coincide with ‘Freedom Day’ in the UK. Tourism Ireland said there will be no need to for double jabbed travellers to quarantine in either direction. It will be the first European country...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Changes in travel are likely here to stay. And that's a good thing

As the world finally starts to reopen and we emerge from the pandemic, there are so many things that have been altered or impacted by Covid-19. For us in travel, we were among the first industries that had to adapt and introduce all the sweeping changes or measures to be Covid-safe. As we all look to return to normal, there are several measures that will likely be long-lasting, permanent and even -- dare I say -- welcomed ones.
TravelGo Backpacking

4 Bucket List-Worthy Vacations to Consider

Ask any travel lover, and you'll no doubt find that they have a long bucket list of trips they'd like to take. While everyone has different interests when choosing travel destinations, there are a few bucket list-worthy adventures that deserve a spot on every list. Keep reading to learn of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy