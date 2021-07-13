White Chicken Chili
Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chicken, cayenne, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken starts to brown, about 5 minutes. Add onion, jalapeño, garlic, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil; cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin and chili powder; cook, stirring constantly, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in green chiles, tomatillos, and stock, scraping bottom of Dutch oven to release any browned bits. Add beans, tortillas, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; cover and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until tortillas dissolve into broth, about 15 minutes.www.foodandwine.com
