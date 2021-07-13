Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

White Chicken Chili

By Karen Rankin
Food & Wine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeat 1 1/2 tablespoons of the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add chicken, cayenne, and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken starts to brown, about 5 minutes. Add onion, jalapeño, garlic, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil; cook, stirring often, until onion is softened, 3 to 4 minutes. Add cumin and chili powder; cook, stirring constantly, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Stir in green chiles, tomatillos, and stock, scraping bottom of Dutch oven to release any browned bits. Add beans, tortillas, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; cover and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until tortillas dissolve into broth, about 15 minutes.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili#Chickens#Food Drink#White Chicken#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipescleanfoodcrush.com

Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

Absolutely Delicious *tender* Pineapple Chicken prepared in my most favorite kitchen appliance: the crockpot. The Slow Cooker does the work and we don’t need to babysit!. Sweet & Tangy homemade pineapple sauce, made of fresh pineapple, coconut aminos, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger. VERY simple, but so good you’ll be making this sauce often!
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RecipesFood & Wine

Turkey Curry

Melt ghee in a Dutch oven over medium. Add mustard seeds and dried red chiles; cook, stirring occasionally, until mustard seeds are mostly done popping, 2 minutes, 30 seconds to 3 minutes. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in garlic and ginger; cook, stirring often, until aromatic and lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Stir in cumin, chili powder, garam masala, and coriander; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
RecipesFood & Wine

Balsamic Pork Chops

Preheat oven to 175°F. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and translucent, about 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to caramelize to a deep golden brown, 12 to 15 minutes. If onion starts to stick to skillet or brown too quickly, add a splash of water to skillet as needed.
RecipesFood & Wine

How to Make the Homemade Chocolate Shell of Your Dreams

When it comes to ice cream, there's a whole world of toppings, ranging from maraschino cherries and hot fudge to chopped nuts and caramel. If you're in camp Magic Shell (aka that sauce that hardens into a crunchy chocolate shell), you'll appreciate this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition—Justin Chapple is making his own version from scratch. All you need to do is melt bittersweet chocolate with coconut oil and season it with a pinch of salt. In mere minutes, you'll have a chocolatey topping that can be used on all kinds of frozen desserts.
Recipesemilyenchanted.com

Cheesy Chili Dog Casserole

Need a quick dinner? Cheesy Chili Dog Casserole is an easy, one dish meal made with hot dogs and baked to cheesy perfection. Chili cheese dogs are delicious but can be super messy, so why not eat with a fork and knife? Chili cheese dog bake is just as good as the original!
Recipeseatwell101.com

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Tilapia Recipe with Veggies

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Tilapia Recipe with Veggies – Take your taste buds on a trip to the coast with this spicy and tangy roasted white fish dinner. Fragrant spices and lime come together for a flavor explosion on the flakiest tilapia fillets ever. This is a super easy, quick, and healthy family meal for busy weeknights!
RestaurantsFood & Wine

Popeyes Is Adding Sandwich-Inspired Chicken Nuggets to the Menu

If you were alive during the summer of 2019, you couldn't avoid Popeyes Chicken Sandwich mania. After four decades without a chicken sandwich, America's third largest chicken chain finally launched one, and the new item quickly sold out across the country — leaving other brands playing catchup (or at least trying to ride the sammy's crispy coattails).
Recipescookitonce.com

Cajun Lasagna

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 2 hrs | Total Time: 2 hrs 10 mins | Serving: 6-8 This Scrumptious Cajun Lasagna has been my long-time favourite Sunday dinner! Super delicious loaded with five kinds of cheese that easily gives this lasagna depth of flavour. A fancy meal is even perfect for entertaining!
Recipesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

The Dinner Belle: Chili Garlic Soup

Have you ever had Chinese Hot and Sour soup? This is my easy-to-make, vegetarian-friendly version of the same soup. It utilizes Huy Fong Chili Garlic Sauce for a spicy flavor kick and is packed full of healthy veggies like baby spinach, carrots and green onion. Egg streamed in gently during the cooking process creates protein-packed noodle strips that cook gently and have a delicate texture.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Chili Braised Beef

Chef Nino from Rouses Markets shares a recipe for sirloin or filet marinated in chili powder and other spices and seared to perfection. 1-pound top sirloin or filet, cut into 1-inch cubes. 1 tablespoon ground cumin. 1 tablespoon chili powder. ½ tablespoon granulated garlic. ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, or to...
RecipesThe Ada News

Classic chili dog

A good chili dog begins with the best chili. Ben Jack Larado’s chili seasoning is great, and their recommended recipe for classic chili includes a bottle of 1781 Original Red. This flavorful tomato juice blend is equally good in bloody marys as it is in soups, stews and chili. Schwab’s...
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Kraft Created a Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream—And It's Available Nationwide

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese has been a staple of American diets since 1937. (And maybe it's just me, but I find the fact that, in Canada, it's still simply called "Kraft Dinner" one of life's great pleasures.) But like many products that have spent generations on supermarket shelves, recently, Kraft has been looking for fun ways to breathe some excitement back into the brand. In the past year, they humorously rebranded as Kraft Breakfast, tried their hand at fall's hottest trend with Kraft Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese, and created a candy-flavored pink macaroni and cheese for Valentine's Day.
Food & DrinksFood & Wine

Panda Express to Put Plant-Based Orange 'Chicken' on the Menu

Though the Beyond Burger is where they started, Beyond Meat has long been open about their aspirations beyond plant-based beef. And recently, the company has been putting a renewed focus on chicken: Last week, they announced the official release of Beyond Chicken Tenders at nearly 400 restaurants nationwide. And this week, they've announced one of their biggest chicken partnerships yet: a plant-based version of Panda Express's signature dish, Orange Chicken.
Recipescookitonce.com

Chicken Cacciatore

Prep Time: 30 mins | Cook Time: 1 hr | Total Time: 1 hr 30 mins | Yield: 6 people. Enjoy one of the best Italian dishes without leaving the comfort of your home! This hearty, earthy, super-rich and flavorful Chicken Cacciatore is a foolproof meal that is perfect for an impressive, filling dinner or date night!
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Chili-Infused Irish Cheddar

Trader Joe's wants to help you add a little kick to your next cheese board with its new Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers. Trader Joe's new Kerrygold Irish Cheddar with Chili Peppers starts with creamy milk produced by grass-fed cows. The milk is then transformed with a tasty Irish Cheddar that's studded with flakes of fiery red Chili Peppers. As Trader Joe's explains, "This seemingly simple combination provides a surprisingly complex depth of flavor, as the creaminess of the Cheddar tempers the heat of the Chili Peppers, which in turn bring out some of the Cheddar’s latent sharpness."
Recipescookitonce.com

BBQ Chicken Pasta Salad

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 20 mins | Total Time: 30 mins | Yield: 8 people. Beautiful presentation and tastes super amazing! This easy BBQ Chicken Pasta Salad is a breeze to make using simple ingredients. Rich and incredibly delicious mayonnaise sauce, corn, bell peppers, black beans, and juicy chicken breasts. A real treat for all BBQ lovers out there!
RecipesFood & Wine

These Hummingbird Cream Puffs Are 'Out of This World'

After combining the ideas of cornbread and tres leches cake to create a stunning hybrid dessert, Paola Velez is back with another stellar mash-up in this week's episode of Pastries with Paola. This time, the star is hummingbird cream puffs, which marry cream puffs with fruity hummingbird cake. "You might...
Recipesbutterwithasideofbread.com

PEACH CAKE WITH CINNAMON GLAZE

Peach Cake with Cinnamon glaze topping made with classic ingredients, including fresh peaches! Lovely spiced cake with chunks of flavorful peaches with a fabulous cinnamon topping. Great way to use fresh peaches!. I got this fabulous recipe from my sister-in-law Rachell {we call her Raz. It feels funny to even...

Comments / 0

Community Policy