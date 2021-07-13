White Chicken Chili

When it comes to ice cream, there's a whole world of toppings, ranging from maraschino cherries and hot fudge to chopped nuts and caramel. If you're in camp Magic Shell (aka that sauce that hardens into a crunchy chocolate shell), you'll appreciate this week's episode of Mad Genius: Home Edition—Justin Chapple is making his own version from scratch. All you need to do is melt bittersweet chocolate with coconut oil and season it with a pinch of salt. In mere minutes, you'll have a chocolatey topping that can be used on all kinds of frozen desserts.