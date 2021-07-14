Miracle Workers: Season Three Viewer Votes

If the sunshine outside has you ready to burst out into song, you aren't alone! Apple TV+ is taking a big swing with the musical comedy series Schmigadoon!, a love letter to (and parody of) singing-and-dancing classics of yore. Or perhaps the summer has you looking to turn over a new leaf and start over, in which case you'll find that energy in HBO's The White Lotus, a comedy miniseries set at an exclusive resort in Hawaii. Or maybe the heat has you yearning for the cool breeze of Halloween, in which case you can get that vibe from the new American Horror Story spin-off, American Horror Stories. Throw a dart at your TV, you're bound to find something perfect for your mood. (Disclaimer: Do not throw darts at your TV.)