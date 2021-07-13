Q&A: Tuesday Morning moves forward

What happened to the Tuesday Morning store that was supposed to go into the old KMart location?. According to the Community Development Department, the contractor on the Tuesday Morning project contacted the CDD in May to say the project, which had been stalled after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, is back on track. CDD officials confirmed today that the construction permit is still active and that rough electrical and plumbing inspections were performed on June 17. Reportedly, the company hopes to be near construction completion by the end of September.