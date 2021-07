Things are about to get cool, cool cool cool cool as The Op has released a brand new version of Clue with Clue: Brooklyn Nine-Nine. As you might suspect just looking at it, this is an entire version of the classic whodunit board game set inside the 99th precient, where you'll have to use your master detective skills to figure out who pulled off the perfect heist on Halloween. The game comes with everything you would expect from a normal game of Clue, just themed around the hit television show as it celebrates its final season. Along with all the references you could handle under one game. Thegame is currently being sold for $40, is 2-6 players and lasts about an hour (depending on how you decide to play). You can read more about the game below and check out a special trailer for it as you can purchase it right now!