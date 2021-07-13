Big Rainbows on Shasta Lake

Shasta Lake is still currently a great option for summer recreation and will remain so well into fall. Yes the lake is down below normal water year levels, and there have been some adjustments to the boat launches and marina locations in recent weeks. That being said, there seems to be a lot of misinformation surrounding its condition for recreational use this summer. The media and other information sources have dramatized the lakes condition and have painted a very grim picture for the people who actually believe what the media has to say about Shasta Lake. Most of the negative comments and infromation I'm reading about Shasta Lake this summer simply isn't true. I have been fishing on Shasta Lake year after year, and this year hasn't presented many more challenges than normal. Honestly, our biggest challenge has been fielding questions of concern surrounding the rumored catastrophic low water conditions on Shasta Lake. I've been fishing Shasta all winter, spring, and summer this year without hesitation. Fortunately our clients have trusted our good judgement and have come out to fish with us in-spite of the reports they are getting from media sources and I have stayed busy all year. Recently though, that has changed and we're not getting the call volume for Shasta lake fishing trips that we normally do, even in the slowest months of the year. I've heard of a sizeable number of houseboat reservations being cancelled at several marinas on the lake. Its unfortunate, because people are deciding not to come to Shasta Lake this summer, and its really hurting the businesses on the lake during the busiest part of the year. My business will be fine, I'm booked until I leave the lake to fish for river King salmon in late August, but I'm afraid other businesses on the lake may not be so fortunate. This loss in revenue will be felt by many businesses for years to come and its not necessary. I fish Shasta Lake many days a week and can attest to the fact that there is still more water in Shasta Lake than people have been led to believe. many portions of the lake still hold 100', 200', even 300' or more above the lakes bottom floor. The lakes water elevation is currently 931' feet which means there still hapens to be 205 miles of shoreline that meets the water line. My point is, and I hope I've supported it within the text of this report, that people can feel confident that their trip to Shasta Lake will be as fun and memorable as it ever has been. Make your decisions to visit Shasta Lake well informed and try to filter out the reports from sources that truly have no idea what the conditions on Shasta Lake really are. Another dry winter for us next year will be another story all-together, but for now, Shasta Lake is still a great option for summer recreation.