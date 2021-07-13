Cancel
Why CTV Will Be Critical for Driving Q4 Holiday Performance

Cover picture for the articleTwo wild cards have emerged that will impact how brands prepare for the profitable Q4 holiday season. Consumers will be behaving differently than in years past and changes in data tracking have put tried-and-true ad strategies under a cloud of uncertainty. Advertisers need a plan that accounts for this sudden transformation. Many will be turning to connected TV.

