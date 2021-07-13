Challenge Accepted: Request Becomes Quest

Many of us have heard the anecdotes, told the jokes or seen the memes. Librarians often find resources based upon the vaguest or most inaccurate information. In fact, one of the first things prospective librarians learn in grad school about providing reference services is how to get at what the patron is really seeking, regardless of how they form their initial inquiries. And if you have ever staffed a service desk at a library, it is likely that you have experienced similar questions.