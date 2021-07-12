Private NYC Tour with Nicola

Nicola is a licensed tour guide, a musician, published author and photographer. Back in Italy, where he was born and raised, he was an attorney and a translator. As a licensed tour guide, Nicola specializes in letting people uncover every step of New York, by showing what is no longer there to explain what is here now. As a veteran of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island locations, he can share million of stories of a time that’s gone, when people came to New York to find the road paved with gold and what the city has become through the centuries. Besides that, he is Italian, so he must be into food!