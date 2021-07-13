Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Orangeburg County; One Pet Exposed

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near Block Road and Norway Road in Norway, SC has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.The raccoon was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on July 8, 2021, and was confirmed to have rabies on July 9, 2021.