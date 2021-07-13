LOS after elective lumbar laminectomy
The authors sought to distinguish between the clinical and nonclinical drivers of patient length of stay (LOS) in the hospital following elective lumbar laminectomy—a common spinal surgery that may be reimbursed using bundled payments—and to understand their relationships with patient outcomes and costs in a healthcare landscape where costs are increasingly important. This study looked at patients under the age of 18 who had laminectomy surgery for degenerative lumbar spinal stenosis at the Cleveland Clinic between March 1, 2016, and February 1, 2019. While correcting for underlying patient heaviness, generalised linear models was used to analyse the connections between the day of operation, patient discharge disposition, and hospital LOS.www.physiciansweekly.com
