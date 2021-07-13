Cancel
LOS after elective lumbar laminectomy

The authors sought to distinguish between the clinical and nonclinical drivers of patient length of stay (LOS) in the hospital following elective lumbar laminectomy—a common spinal surgery that may be reimbursed using bundled payments—and to understand their relationships with patient outcomes and costs in a healthcare landscape where costs are increasingly important. This study looked at patients under the age of 18 who had laminectomy surgery for degenerative lumbar spinal stenosis at the Cleveland Clinic between March 1, 2016, and February 1, 2019. While correcting for underlying patient heaviness, generalised linear models was used to analyse the connections between the day of operation, patient discharge disposition, and hospital LOS.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Public HealthRefinery29

What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post.
CelebritiesBBC

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola died after the vaccine

Kurt Weideling’s wife Nicola suffered a bleed on the brain and lost her life, after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Naga Munchetty, Kurt said his wife was a “really healthy, vibrant person” who was “at the heart” of every social engagement. He said Nicola continued...
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

What Is the First Stage of Kidney Failure?

Kidney failure, also called renal failure or end-stage kidney disease, occurs when at least 85% of kidney function has been lost. When your kidneys fail, it causes waste products to build up in the body, which can lead to chemical imbalances in the blood and be fatal if left untreated. People with chronic kidney failure may develop low blood counts or weak bones over time, requiring dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Public Healthabc17news.com

COVID: WHICH STATES COULD BE HARDEST HIT BY DELTA? (4 AM ET)

The more dangerous and more transmissible Delta variant has spread to almost every state in the US, fueling health experts’ concerns about Covid-19 spikes. The variant is expected to become the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. And with half the US still not fully vaccinated, doctors say it could cause a resurgence of Covid-19 in the fall — just as children too young to get vaccinated go back to school.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

‘We didn’t want to be in the news’: Pastor pleas for ‘mercy’ after 125 in his ‘masks optional’ summer camp get Covid

A pastor in Texas has spoken out after at least 125 of his congregation - including children - became infected with coronavirus following a student ministry camp that was reportedly mask-optional. Pastor Bruce Wesley of Clear Creek Community Church posted a video of his prayer for God to heal his sick congregation. "Lord, we didn't want to be in the news, at least not for this, maybe for serving or some extreme generosity, but not this," he said. "So we ask for your mercy. We ask for your healing for all of those who became sick with this virus and...
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Colorado StateHuffingtonPost

Plague Found In 6 Colorado Counties After Girl's Death

Health officials in Colorado are asking people to take precautions after plague was detected in six counties, including where a 10-year-old girl recently died from causes associated with the infectious disease, which can turn serious if not immediately treated. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) announced Thursday...

