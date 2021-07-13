CoCr & Ti alloy rods for AIS

Cancel
Both titanium alloy and cobalt-chromium were found to provide clinically meaningful spine deformity adjustments as well as pain, self-image, and disability scores at similar rates in this study. This research shows that both materials are equally successful in correcting AIS, implying that rod selection should be based on material costs, MRI compatibility, and rod profile length. The researchers conducted the first multicenter randomised controlled clinical trial to see if these materials had an impact on spine correction and quality of life (QOL). On September 3, 2012, this experiment was registered at the UMIN Clinical Trials Registry under the identifier UMIN000008838 (level of evidence 1).

