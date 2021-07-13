Cancel
Posterior circulation fusiform aneurysms

physiciansweekly.com
 14 days ago

Based on one of the broadest experiences available, the paper reviews and analyses developments and outcomes in endovascular and microsurgical treatments of a very demanding class of cerebrovascular lesions. Using regression analysis, the researchers look at the outcomes and factors that influence them. They found no indication that the Stanford Medical Center’s treatment of posterior circulation fusiform aneurysms is effective.Treatment is complicated by perforator arteries, the absence of an aneurysm distinct neck, and the often-extensive nature of posterior circulation fusiform aneurysms. The authors wanted to assess these treatments in a long-term series at their neurovascular referral centre because there have been advancements in microsurgical and endovascular methods, including flow diversion.

#Fusiform#Aneurysm#Stanford#Microsurgical
