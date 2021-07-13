Contralateral interoptic approach to paraclinoid aneurysms
Aneurysms that form on the medial surface of the internal carotid artery’s (ICA) paraclinoid portion are difficult to treat surgically. The medial surface of the paraclinoid ICA can be partially exposed using the contralateral interoptic route, which utilises the space between the optic nerves. On 10 sides of 5 cadaveric heads, the contralateral interoptic pathway was investigated, and the medial paraclinoid ICA was discovered. The distance between the distal dural ring and the accessible area’s proximal and distal borders was measured. Preoperative measures and intraoperative data were evaluated in 8 clinical instances to validate these parameters.www.physiciansweekly.com
Comments / 0