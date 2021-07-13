Cancel
Contralateral interoptic approach to paraclinoid aneurysms

 14 days ago

Aneurysms that form on the medial surface of the internal carotid artery’s (ICA) paraclinoid portion are difficult to treat surgically. The medial surface of the paraclinoid ICA can be partially exposed using the contralateral interoptic route, which utilises the space between the optic nerves. On 10 sides of 5 cadaveric heads, the contralateral interoptic pathway was investigated, and the medial paraclinoid ICA was discovered. The distance between the distal dural ring and the accessible area’s proximal and distal borders was measured. Preoperative measures and intraoperative data were evaluated in 8 clinical instances to validate these parameters.

Posterior circulation fusiform aneurysms

Posterior circulation fusiform aneurysms

Based on one of the broadest experiences available, the paper reviews and analyses developments and outcomes in endovascular and microsurgical treatments of a very demanding class of cerebrovascular lesions. Using regression analysis, the researchers look at the outcomes and factors that influence them. They found no indication that the Stanford Medical Center’s treatment of posterior circulation fusiform aneurysms is effective.Treatment is complicated by perforator arteries, the absence of an aneurysm distinct neck, and the often-extensive nature of posterior circulation fusiform aneurysms. The authors wanted to assess these treatments in a long-term series at their neurovascular referral centre because there have been advancements in microsurgical and endovascular methods, including flow diversion.
Outcomes of Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm

Outcomes of Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm

The following review has been performed to understand The most common connective tissue disorder accounting for thoracic aortic dissections and aneurysms is Marfan syndrome. There are six subtypes of EDS, with subtype IV primarily responsible for vascular complications and arterial rupture. Type IV EDS and Loeys-Dietz syndrome are both caused by an autosomal dominant defect that causes ineffective collagen synthesis, resulting in dissection or aortic aneurysm formation.

