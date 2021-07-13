Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Clinical outcomes of DCM

Degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM) is one of the most frequent spinal cord disorders, although its natural history is poorly understood. The goal of this study was to look into functional outcomes in nonoperatively treated DCM patients, as well as the utility of quantitative clinical assessments and MRI to detect deterioration. Patients with newly diagnosed DCM or recurrent myelodysplastic syndrome (DCM) who were initially managed nonoperatively were included. Retrospective chart reviews were performed to analyze clinical outcomes and anatomical MRI scans for worsening compression or increased signal change. Quantitative neurological assessments were collected prospectively.

#Myelodysplastic Syndrome#Diagnoses#Mri#Myelopathy#Xml#Dcm#Mri#Ci#Grassp
