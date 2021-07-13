Clinical outcomes of DCM

Pain in the musculoskeletal system and in the joints is what comes to mind first when people talk about rheumatic diseases. However, rheumatic diseases are multisystem disorders that can affect every organ system. Therefore, ocular manifestations are common and can occur in almost every rheumatic disease. On the one hand, they can even precede musculoskeletal manifestations. On the other hand, they can remain unrecognized without a thorough ophthalmologic examination in some disease entities. Consequently, a close cooperation between medical specialties is warranted, to prevent permanent impairment in vision or consequential damage to organs or joints.The following article thus focuses on the most important ocular manifestations of rheumatic diseases. For example, we address keratoconjunctivitis sicca as a complication in many rheumatic disorders, which include rheumatoid arthritis and, most importantly, Sjogren’s syndrome. Furthermore, we cover uveitis and associated diseases such as spondyloarthritis or sarcoidosis. Also, we discuss giant cell arteritis as a rheumatological emergency. All in all, we aim to give a synopsis of clinical presentations, important diagnostic measures, and current therapeutic options of the above-mentioned disorders.