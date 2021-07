Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After a hard foul midway through the first quarter, D.J. Kennedy missed his two free throws, continuing a cold streak that started nearly a minute prior after a missed three-point attempt. On the next possession, the four-time TBT champion worked around his defender in the paint. He found an opening to put up a layup but was unable to connect. Kennedy, playing in his first game with Boeheim’s Army, didn’t make his first field goal until a wide-open dunk with under five minutes in the fourth quarter.