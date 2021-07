Cryptocurrencies continue in summer mode in which they have been for a few weeks already. Bitcoin is determined to stay in a trading range between $ 33,000 and $ 35,000, as part of a consolidation movement that encapsulates it between 30,000 and 40,000 as support and resistance, respectively, of greater importance. The rest of the market behaves in a similar way, oscillating between rises and falls of 5% that make it remain flat. The volume of operations and the withdrawal of capital from crypto exchanges are two symptoms of this torpor that they do not want to leave behind.