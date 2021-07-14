Republicans remain anti-infrastructure as Tennessee GOP sabotages vaccine awareness

In the news today: As the Democratic-pushed child tax credits begin to arrive in American bank accounts, Republicans are now focused on stopping the next Democratic priority: infrastructure spending. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pitching a fit after state Democrats sabotaged a new Republican attempt to restrict voting access. In Tennessee, Republicans were so outraged with a state memo correctly noting that teens in the state can be vaccinated without consulting their parents that they had the health official who wrote it removed and have forced the state department of health to halt all other child vaccine outreach efforts.