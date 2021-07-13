Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Tor Presents: Voyage Into Genre

Literary Hub
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa Febos tells the story of her grand marital gesture. Vanessa Zoltan on reading Jane Eyre as a sacred text. Rethinking the purpose and cultural value of almanacs. Seven Books That Will Help Teach You How to Write a Crime NovelJuly 14, 2021 by Elaine Murphy. What’s a Nice Guy...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garth Greenwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voyage#Gothic Goes#Suburbsjuly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
Related
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Voyage Into Genre with T. L. Huchu, P. Djèlí Clark, and Kamau Ware

Tor Books, in partnership with Literary Hub, presents Voyage Into Genre! Every other Wednesday, join host Drew Broussard for conversations with Tor authors discussing their new books, the future, and the future of genre. Oh, and maybe there’ll be some surprises along the way…. *. ITINERARY: July 14, 2021. Edinburgh,...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Matt Bell on Solving Crises Through Speculative Fiction (and Having Fun Doing It)

Matt Bell is the guest. His new book, , is out now from Custom House. Matt Bell: I don’t think fiction has to be utilitarian, but a utility it does have is the ability to imagine other ways of being and to imagine otherwise, as Daniel Heath Justice says. There are sort of subgenres of speculative fiction, like solar punk and hope punk and things like that—instead of writing a dystopia, trying to write people already living in a future in which climate change was a mitigator. Here’s how people will live well in 50 years or how things might change to do that. And I think those things are important. If we can’t imagine living in a world without the police then we won’t get to one, right? But you could write a novel where you worked it out, those problems you talked about. How will communities police themselves?
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

21 new books to accompany you on your summer adventures.

You, dear reader of this site, most likely carry a book with you wherever you go. A lot of the time, it’s wishful thinking. How will you read five books on your three-day weekend upstate? Are you really going to sit awkwardly on the sidelines of this house party with your book, you lovable and relatable nerd? When would you actually get the chance to crack the spine on this novel on your two-block walk to the wine store? Well, maybe if the line is really long… Here are 21 new titles to tote around this week. Happy reading!
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Philosophy of the “Pool Read”

On this episode of Literary Disco, while Rider’s off camping, Tod and Julia talk about their philosophy of pool reads—and why they’ll read books at the pool that they’d never be caught reading anywhere else. From the episode:. Tod Goldberg: At no time when I’m sitting at home have I...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Booker Prize 2021: Rachel Cusk, Patricia Lockwood, Sunjeev Sahota and more make longlist

The 2021 Booker Prize longlist has been unveiled.Among this year’s “Booker dozen” (the 13 longlisted authors) are Sunjeev Sahota, Rachel Cusk, and Patricia Lockwood, respectively for their novels China Room, Second Place, and No One is Talking About This.Kazuo Ishiguro, a 1989 Booker winner and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, is also longlisted with Klara and the Sun.Lockwood is one of two debut novelists to make the list, along with Nathan Harris, author of The Sweetness of Water.The Booker Prize is open to works by writers of any nationality, written in English and published in the UK or...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

A new biography of Leonard Cohen—in comic form—is coming this fall.

Think you know everything there is to know about Leonard Cohen? A new graphic novel may challenge your assumptions. This fall, renowned publisher Drawn & Quarterly will publish a graphic biography of the late Canadian singer-songwriter, poet, and novelist. Leonard Cohen: On a Wire was written by Quebec cartoonist Philippe Girard, who wanted “the project to be an ode not just to Cohen, but to Montreal and the artists it helps shape.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Mind-Expanding Practice of Translating Claudia Ulloa Donoso

Not long before releasing her convention-defying novel Outline, the British writer Rachel Cusk told a Guardian interviewer that, in the wake of critical backlash to her memoir Aftermath, she came to find fiction “fake and embarrassing.” She continued: “Once you have suffered sufficiently, the idea of making up John and Jane and having them do things together seems utterly ridiculous.” I remember reading that line and feeling both seen and sick. I write fiction in addition to translating it, and I didn’t want to acknowledge the absurdity of the form to which I’ve devoted so much of my love and time.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

For the first time, Patricia Highsmith’s diaries will be available to the public.

Big publication news: over twenty-five years after they were discovered among her bed linens and towels, Patricia Highsmith’s diaries will be released to the public this fall in a global release by Liveright Publishing (North America) and Weidenfeld & Nicholson (UK and Commonwealth). The November publication of Diaries and Notebooks will mark the hundredth anniversary of Highsmith’s birth.
Bennington, VTbennington.edu

Meet Your Mentors: Monica Ferrell

What excites you about teaching Fiction: Beginnings & Endings?. What excites me most about teaching this course is unpacking with students the hints and patterns and moods and little mysteries embedded in the opening passages of works of fiction. Whenever we read, we're taking in tons of data, and as...
Books & LiteratureTraverse City Record-Eagle

Bestselling Books: 07/25/2021

1. “Such A Quiet Place” by Megan Miranda, Simon & Schuster, $26.99. 2. “The Cellist” by Daniel Silva, Harper, $28.99. 3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26. Paperback Fiction. 1. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16. 2. “The Scourge of Captain Seavey: The...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Roberto Bolaño’s best advice for writing short stories is . . . pretty wild.

In 2006, Roberto Bolaño, who died 18 years ago this week, published a list of “advice on the art of writing short stories” in World Literature Today. The mini essay was translated by David Draper Clark; the original Spanish version was published in Bolaño’s 2004 essay collection Entre Parèntesis. The advice Bolaño gives to aspiring writers is very specific (dress like Petrus Borel), and probably not for everyone (write fifteen stories at a time??), and actually a little edgy (almost no one who writes these kinds of lists explicitly rules out other writers), but ultimately, it can be boiled down to one major point: you must read. Well, you won’t hear any argument from me on that one.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Unsurprisingly, the early coverage of Bridget Jones’s Diary does not hold up.

I believe Helen Fielding’s Bridget Jones’ Diary, first published in the UK 25 years ago this year, is one of the funniest books ever written. This isn’t exactly an unpopular opinion. As of 2016, the book—together with its (less-satisfying) sequel Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason—had sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. It defined the oft-maligned chick-lit genre and spawned exactly one excellent romantic comedy. It’s not exactly underrated. Still, looking back on the early coverage of Bridget Jones is a lesson in just how condescending the literary world could be to women writing about relationships (we could all save ourselves a lot of Sally Rooney discourse if we just admitted that we like her books because she writes well about dating, but I digress). Take a trip with me back to the late 90s, when the bar for criticism of novels by and about women was as low as the jeans.
Books & LiteratureLewiston Morning Tribune

Northwest Bestsellers

The Pacific Northwest Indie Bestseller List is provided by and based on reporting from IndieBound and the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association for the week that ended last Sunday. Hardcover fiction. 1. “The Midnight Library,” Matt Haig, Viking. 2. “Project Hail Mary,” Andy Weir, Ballantine. 3. “Malibu Rising,” Taylor Jenkins Reid,...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Penguin Book of the Modern American Short Story

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. There are many pleasures to discover in this fine anthology of the past 50 years, The Penguin Book...
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

“He Soars So Incredibly High”: A Conversation about Robert Walser with Susan Bernofsky

THIS YEAR SEES the release of Susan Bernofsky’s long-awaited biography of Robert Walser, Clairvoyant of the Small, from Yale University Press. Long Walser’s primary English-language translator, and also a leading scholar of the great Swiss modernist, Bernofsky now becomes his first 21st-century biographer. This volume will come as a revelation to those who have come to adore Walser’s writing, which has undergone a revival in English in the last few decades; as there is no English-language biography that is widely available, we have had to glean our facts about Walser from the various essays that have appeared here and there in magazines like The New Yorker, journals like the Review of Contemporary Fiction, and the works of Walser devotees like the Spanish writer Enrique Vila-Matas. In this book, Bernofsky debunks some myths — for instance, one of Walser’s most famous declarations, “I’m not here to write but to be mad,” which was said to be made during the last 20 years of his life when he retreated from society to subsist in various mental asylums, is likely apocryphal. Digging beneath the myth and misinformation that has grown up around this author, she reveals Walser as, in her words, “a literary professional, a master craftsman who encountered many obstacles on his path but remained unwaveringly devoted to his art.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Tia Williams on the Meta Experience of Writing About Black Authors in a White Publishing Industry

In this week’s episode, Joce talks with Tia Williams about her novel, Seven Days in June, which out now from Grand Central. Joce: So as we know, Eva is a Black woman who writes erotic romance with fantasy elements. Shane is, on the other hand, a more literary fiction type of dude. And their experience in the book community is really different. I was wondering, how does this compare to maybe your personal experience or things you’ve seen in the book community?
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Octavia Butler and the Pimply, Pompous Publisher

SCIENCE FICTION WRITER Octavia Estelle Butler, who passed away 15 years ago, would have celebrated her 74th birthday on June 22 of this year. She was a prolific author of 15 novels and the first science fiction writer to receive the MacArthur Foundation “Genius Grant.” I knew Octavia when I was a teenager. Although my behavior with her was appalling at times, the result of our brief interaction turned out to be more meaningful and enduring than I could have imagined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy