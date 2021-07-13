Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Alcohol consumption and cancer in Canada (image)

EurekAlert
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Consumption#Cancer#Canada#Aaas#Food Drink#Beverages#Eurekalert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This study shows the deep cause of alcoholism

In a new study published in Science Advances, researchers found the physical origin of alcohol addiction is located in a network of the human brain that regulates our response to danger. The research is from the University of Warwick and elsewhere. One author is Professor Jianfeng Feng. The medial orbitofrontal...
CancerBirmingham Star

Alcohol caused 740,000 cancer cases globally in 2020

Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): Alcohol is estimated to have caused more than 740,000 cancer cases around the world last year, a global study suggested. The findings of the study appeared in the journal 'The Lancet Oncology'. According to the study, four per cent of newly diagnosed cancer cases in...
HealthEurekAlert

Liver Tissue (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Study Looks at Cancer Cases Attributable to Alcohol Use

Last Updated: July 14, 2021. In 2020, an estimated 4.1 percent of all new cancer cases globally attributed to alcohol consumption. WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- An estimated 741,300 or 4.1 percent of all new cancer cases in 2020 were attributable to alcohol consumption, according to a study published online July 13 in The Lancet Oncology.
HealthEurekAlert

Lungs (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Drinkswshu.org

After Pandemic Boosted Alcohol Consumption, Many Seeking Help To Cut Back

Alcohol sales in Connecticut sky-rocketed when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Experts say with pandemic restrictions lifting residents have sought help for problematic drinking habits. The American Psychological Association reported in February that 23% of all U.S. adults increased their drinking to cope with their stress during the pandemic. Jason Perillo...
ScienceEurekAlert

Dynamics of EBV Reactivation (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
AnimalsEurekAlert

The mummified sheep leg. (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
HealthEurekAlert

blood clots (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy